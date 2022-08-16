Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have confirmed that they’re expecting their first child together.
Basu took to Instagram to share a pictures from her maternity photoshoot, where she’s posing with her bump and her husband,
“A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two,” the actress wrote in the caption. “Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.”
She added: “Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby... Durga Durga.”
In July, rumours spread that Basu, 43, and Grover, 40, were having their first child. This is the first official confirmation that the couple are entering a new phase of their lives.
The couple met on the set of horror film ‘Alone’ in 2015 and got married a year later.