Actor Aditya Seal with Anushka Ranjan Image Credit: Instagram.com/adityaseal/

It’s wedding season in Bollywood with actor Aditya Seal next on the list to get married with Anushka Ranjan.

The couple have confirmed they will tie the knot on November 21 with Ranjan’s bachelorette party featuring Vaani Kapoor and Sussanne Khan in attendance. While bestie Alia Bhatt was missing on account of filming for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ in Delhi, the actress is said to be on the guestlist for the big day itself.

Speaking about their upcoming nuptials, the ‘Student of The Year 2’ actor Seal told ETimes why Ranjan is his perfect half. “We connected very well in the first meeting itself, but I was hesitant to ask her out. I felt she was too cool for me. Gradually, I realised that Anushka is a very evolved lady, independent and has a deeper understanding of situations and people more than I do. She can get someone to open up easily, and I find that ability very heartwarming.”

While the two set to get married in a couple of days, the feeling has not yet sunk in. Seal said that he feels like moving with his girlfriend in a few days and embarking on their journey. They wanted to get married sooner but the coronavirus pandemic hampered their plans. Ranjan added: “The feeling of becoming a wife hasn’t sunk in yet, but I am happy that I will be with someone I have loved and known for a long time now and everyone around me is happy, too.”

Seal, who made his debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ was last seen with Kiara Advani in the Netflix film ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’. Ranjan has starred in film such as ‘Wedding Pullav’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ and ‘Gulabi Lens’. She has also been a ramp model in the past.

The couple has been dating for several years with stories circulating that Seal popped the question in Paris in 2019.

Pictures of Ranjan’s bachelorette party are all over social media with the actress seen wearing a ‘bride to be’ sash while partying with her famous friends.

The Bollywood wedding season has officially kicked off with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul getting married earlier in the week.