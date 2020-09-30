Meet Bros. Image Credit: Supplied

Indian music duo Harmeet Singh and Manmeet Singh, popularly known as ‘Meet Bros’, are in Dubai for a two-day shoot for their new music video, Gulf News has learnt. The ‘Babydoll’ hitmakers have chosen to film in popular spots such as La Mer and Meydan Bridge in Nad Al Sheba. The song is titled ‘Butterfly Wale’ and is sung by Meet Bros and Deepti Sadhwani.

“This is our first music video which will be shot in Dubai. Yesterday [September 29], we shot at Sheikh Zayed Road and Meydan Bridge and we will film in La Mer too,” said Manmeet in an interview with Gulf News. The duo, who have staged concerts in the UAE, hope to capture Dubai’s skyline in all its splendour.

“Dubai has always been one of the places that we wanted to shoot. It’s so close to Mumbai and we are now hoping to film at least three or four songs in the future. We want to start a production company too,” said Harmeet. The duo, known for their party anthems in Bollywood films, is impressed with the way the city is function amidst the pandemic.

“Post COVID-19, it’s a different world here. In India, everything is non-functional and you step out only if it is necessary or important. There’s nothing happening there … But the zeal that you see in this city during the pandemic is amazing. It’s all well-controlled with such amazing rules and regulations in place. Here’s an example of how people are surviving the pandemic without the economy crashing,” said Manmeet. The talents also revealed that they are filming by keeping in mind the protocols for safety during COVID-19 times.