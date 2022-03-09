Calls for boycott intensified against Bollywood comedian Kapil Sharma after director Vivek Agnihotri of ‘Kashmir Files’ accused him of favouritism. Agnihotri accused Sharma and those behind the show of not inviting him as his new film, starring National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher, did not have a bankable cast.
“They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT,” tweeted Agnihotri when one of his followers suggested that he promote his film on Sharma’s show.
In the past, Bollywood stars have often utilised the show to promote their projects as it’s extremely popular among Indians who enjoy hammy humour.
“I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producer’s choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank.”
His remarks about Sharma and the makers of the show have unsettled the director’s fans who believe that his experience underlines how Bollywood alienates outside talents and focuses just on Bollywood stars.
The hashtag #BoycottKapilSharma has been trending in the last two days with a large section of social media users pointing out that Kher is one of India’s most long enduring and versatile stars. Some even called to reject Sharma’s brand of humour and show.
“Problem is not Star power when we have Mithun da, Pallavi Joshi madam, Anupam Kher sir & Vivek Agnihotri sir. It’s the perennial fear of the hard truth being spelt. #TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri @i_ambuddha,” wrote a social media user.
Agnihotri’s latest film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and is inspired by true events. It stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles.
The comedian is yet to respond to the calls for his boycott.