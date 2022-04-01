The Mumbai Police has reportedly filed a charge sheet against Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya, following accusations from a co-dancer in 2020 that he sexually harassed and stalked her.
Reports from Indian newspapers quoted Oshiwara police officer Sandeep Shinde as saying that the charge sheet was filed in the court of a metropolitan magistrate in Andheri.
Acharya and his assistant were reportedly charged under sections 354-a (sexual harassment), 354-c (voyeurism ), 354-d (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code, Hindustan Times reported.
In her complaint, the woman claims that Acharya had made lewd comments towards her and molestation, among other things.
She also said that she was attacked by Acharya and his assistants in 2020.
“The female assistants beat me up, abused me and defamed me after which I went to the police who refused to lodge a complaint and merely registered a non-cognisable case. Then I contacted a lawyer to take the matter further,” she said.
Acharya’s most recent high-profile choreography was for actors Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the song ‘Oo Antava’ from the blockbuster ‘Pushpa’.