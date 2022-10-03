1 of 11
India is in a festive mood, with Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations filling up social media feeds across the country. Movie stars are also celebrating with festive parties, dance performances, and social media posts.
Image Credit: Insta/tanishaamukerji
Every year, Kajol helps her family and cousin Ayan Mukerji's family to organise the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. On Ashtami, she was seen welcoming several members of the film industry at her Durga Puja pandal.
Image Credit: ANI
From Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy to Jaya Bachchan, a slew of celebrities marked their presence at the pandal. Several pictures and videos of Kajol from the Ashtami celebration have been doing the rounds on the internet.
Image Credit: Insta/ tanishaamukerji
One of the clips that caught everyone's attention was of Kajol cutely teasing Jaya Bachchan for not removing her mask. In the clip, Kajol is seen telling Jaya, "Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask)," urging her to show her face. Jaya eventually posed for pictures with Kajol sans the mask.
Image Credit: ANI
Ranveer Singh is a force to be reckoned with and dandiya nights are no different for the star. Singh performed to 'Apna Time Aayega' from his film 'Gully Boy'.
Image Credit: ANI
Meanwhile, Salman Khan posed for photos at the same event.
Image Credit: ANI Photo
Rani Mukerji, cousins Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, Rupali Ganguly and Sumona Chakravarti were also spotted at the Durga Puja pandal.
Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Kajol, on Sunday, felt proud of her son Yug as he served bhog at the Durga Puja pandal along with her mother, taking forward their family ‘tradition’. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a video, which she captioned, "So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all.. the tradition continues...#durgapuja #proudmom #blessingsrecieved."
Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha offering prayers to Goddess Amba at the Navaratra Utsav organised by Shiv Sena leader Ravinder Pathak's non profit organisation-Sankalp Pratishthan, in Thane on Sunday.
Image Credit: ANI
Jackie Shroff was also spotted at the same event.
Image Credit: ANI
Mother-daughter duo Kajol and Tanuja are both successful actors with legions of fans. The actresses have been known to get decked up in traditional Bengali saris, especially during occasions like Durga Puja.
Image Credit: . (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)