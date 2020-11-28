Actress Bhumi Padnekar on Saturday released the first song from her upcoming horror thriller film ‘Durgamati’.
The ‘Bala’ star shared a short clip from the song on social media in which she is seen alongside co-star Karan Kapadia. Along with the video, she wrote, “What does love feel like to you? #BarasBaras Out Now! Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11, @PrimeVideoIN”.
The romantic melody sung by B Praak, composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, with additional vocals by Altamash Faridi, features a budding romance between Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia’s characters in the film, which also marks their first project together.
The movie, directed by Ashok G, presented by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series produced by Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Bhushan Kumar is an Abundantia Entertainment production.
The upcoming thriller revolves around an innocent government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces, and will release on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.