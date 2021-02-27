In the acclaimed 2015 movie, actress played an overweight woman who stands up for herself

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday celebrated the six-year anniversary of her debut movie ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, which released in 2015.

The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ star was catapulted to stardom with the comedy, in which she played an overweight woman who stands up for herself.

Pednekar believes that her debut film, directed by Sharat Katariya, was a milestone moment in her career.

She was recently shooting in Rishikesh for her next movie ‘Badhaai Do,’ in the same house where ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ was shot. Overwhelmed by the coincidence, she took to Instagram and shared a video.

“A trip down memory lane, as I visit the place where it all started :) #6yearsofdumlagakehaisha #gratitude #livingthedream,” she wrote.

Pednekar added: “Thank you @yrf @sharatkatariya #ManeeshSharma @shanoosharmarahihai for making my dream come true. @ayushmannk for always being my Hero No. 1 in every way possible.”

In the video, the star said, “‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ is truly a milestone moment of my life and I can’t imagine how my career would have shaped up without it. I was extremely fortunate to get this film and everyone knows how hard I worked to deliver this role.”

“It was such a coincidence that I shot at the same location again for ‘Badhaai Do’. The house which was my first ever location, for my first film was used for ‘Badhaai Do’. I was so nostalgic. What were the chances that after 6 years, I would be at the same place!” she added.

She further said, “I was super nostalgic that I was actually at the locations where I shot DLKH. I was actually standing at the same spot where I gave my first shot ever in life as an actor. I remember we had done about 11 takes for this and I was so nervous. That is where Bhumi the actor was born.”

The 31-year-old actress said, “DLKH gave me an identity as an actress and enabled me to tell the world that I was different, I was hungry, I was ambitious, and that I would take incredible risks to carve my legacy in the Hindi film industry. Today, when I look back at my debut, I’m filled with gratitude towards everyone who ensured that I do my best.”