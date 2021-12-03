Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seem to be spending a lovely time together on their vacation in the Maldives, according to pictures they have posted on their social media accounts.
The two have been sharing glimpses from their vacation on their respective Instagram handles, whether it’s the scrumptious food or the gorgeous beaches.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Kapoor shared a picture in which he can be seen lounging around.
He wrote, “When she catches you scrolling thru Instagram while on holiday.”
Arora also posted a bunch of pictures and videos of her Instagram handle, including a clip in which she can be seen sunbathing.
Kapoor and Arora have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on the actor’s 34th birthday in 2019.