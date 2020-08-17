1 of 9
Summer has been the season of baby news. In Bollywood, power couple Kareena Kapoor and hubby, Saif Ali Khan, just announced a pregnancy. The baby is the ‘Tashan’ actors’ second child and Saif’s fourth. Social media, in fact, erupted with joy to hear Saif’s sister, ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor Soha Ali, calling him the Quadfather. And a baby brood isn’t just a Bollywood phenomenon. Hollywood couples such as the Beckhams also boast a houseful. Here’s a look at some famous families.
Image Credit: Archive
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan officially announced early this week that they are expecting a second child together. The couple shared in a statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” This baby will be Saif's fourth child after Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.
Image Credit: Insta/saiflaikhan
Tesla CEO, billionaire Elon Musk became a father for the seventh time when he welcomed a baby with partner Grimes. The baby’s name was a tad unusual, “X Æ A-12 Musk”, inspired by the name of Grimes’ album ‘4ÆM’. And the newness of the name brought with it people around the world with many trying to decipher its meaning and pronunciation. His brood includes twins born in 2004 and triplets born in 2006. All are from Musk’s marriage to his first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk, whom he shares custody with.
Image Credit: Insta/elonmusk
Football star David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham aren't just one of the most successful couples in the world - they have one of the strongest family units too. Since their infamous relationship began in 1997, the pair went on to tie the knot and become parents to four children. In 1999, they had their first son, Brooklyn; Romeo followed shortly afterwards in 2002; and their third son, Cruz, arrived in 2005. Then, six years later, they welcomed their first daughter, Harper.
Image Credit: Insta/davidbeckham
The Jolie-Pitts. They are one of the most famous families in the world - and there's quite a few of them too! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have become parents to six children together since they first started dating in 2004. Sadly the couple have announced their split and Angelina has the physical custody of the children.
Image Credit: soical media
Bollywood producer and screenwriter Salim Khan has 5 children including the famous actor Salman Khan. His other male children are actors Sohail and Arbaz. Khan is also doting dad to two daughters: Alvira and Arpita Khan.
Image Credit: social media
British actor Jude Law, star of movies like ‘Sherlock Holmes’, is about to become a father…again. He already has five children besides the one on the way with his wife, Phillipa Coan. Jude has been married twice before: first to Sadie Frost, from 1997 to 2003, and then to Phillipa Coan in April 2019.
Image Credit: Insta/d.judelaw
5. Hollywood's Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson is a doting father of nine. He has seven sons and two daughters. While his eldest child is 40, his youngest is just 3, who he welcomed in January 2017 with his girlfriend Rosalind Ross. The actor has seven children with ex-wife Robyn Moore and a six-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.
Image Credit: Insta/rosalindruthross Verified
Comedian and Oscar-nominated actor Eddie Murphy has played many roles in his acting career, but none he seems to like as much as his role as dad. The ‘Shrek’ actor has nine children from previous relationships.. The star made headlines in 2018 when he proudly announced that he welcomed his tenth child, a baby boy with girlfriend Paige Butcher.
Image Credit: Insta/bria_murphy