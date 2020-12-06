Bollywood actress Ananya Panday at the age of 22 has faced more online trolling than most people would deal with in a lifetime. But the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress says she’s now focusing on what makes her happy.
While speaking on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s YouTube chat show, ‘What Women Want’, Panday addressed the fact that when she first started out in show business, she would dress to please other people.
“When it comes to trolling, now I am just like, anything I do or wear, I am going to get trolled anyway. So it’s fine, as long as I am happy and comfortable,” she said.
“I have made it to Diet Sabya [Instagram account that calls out celebs over their fashion game] and I have been questioned on what I am wearing but that is something that I don’t actually obsess over or anything. As long as I am happy and I get good pictures to put on my Instagram, I am fine,” she added.
Diet Sabya even made a cheeky Instagram post with a clip of Panday from Kapoor Khan’s show, captioning it: “Made it to Diet Sabya” T-shirts coming soon. But good for you sis @ananyapanday.”
Panday was last seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in the comedy ‘Khaali Peeli’, which faced controversy over the song ‘Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi’.