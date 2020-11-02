Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and husband Anmol have welcomed their first child, a boy, on November 1 morning.
“Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family of the duo is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thanked everyone for their wishes and blessings,” their spokesperson said in a statement.
On October 19, Rao had revealed that she is nine months pregnant by posting a photo posing with Anmol while cradling her baby bump. The actress had apologised for not letting her friends and fans know about her pregnancy.
“Too excited to share this good news with You my fans And friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But it is true...the baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families.... Thank you universe.And thank you all.Keep blessing,” she added at the time.