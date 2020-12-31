Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan always seems to have a new trick up his sleeve. This time, it’s recording music with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, going by his new social media post.
The 78-year-old veteran star posted images from a recording session at a studio along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
“When granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the studio and make music,” the ‘Sholay’ star captioned an image on Instagram.
In another post on Twitter, the actor seemed unbothered that the new year was right around the corner.
“Tomorrow dawns and the celebrations begin but for what. It’s just another day another year... Big deal. Better off making music with the family,” he wrote.
It’s unclear what the family was recording for, but one thing’s for sure, Amitabh is a busy man. The screen icon has multiple movie projects lined up — ‘Chehre’ with Emraan Hashmi, Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Jhund’, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ and the newly announced ‘Mayday’ co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.