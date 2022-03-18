Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar threw a big 50th birthday bash for his friend Apoorva Mehta, who is the CEO of his company Dharma Productions.
The event was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, who turned out in some ultra glamourous outfits.
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress Alia Bhatt stunned in a daring red and pink floral ensemble with some killer high heels.
Star kid Ananya Panday turned heads with her sleek and sheer black dress, with a some cool cutouts.
Budding actress Shanaya Kapoor, who will make her movie debut in Dharma Productions movie ‘Bedhadak’, wore a modern white suit with a plunging neckline. She attended the party with her co-stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.
Some of the celebrities who attended the star-studded event included Gauri and Aryan Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, the much-loved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia with hubby Angad Bedi.
Dhupia took to her social media to share a picture with the birthday boy, Mehta.
The party was also a chance for old Bollywood friends to bond, as seen with Johar and Kajol. The filmmaker and actress have been friends for many years and took the chance to show it off on social media. In one picture, Johar could be seen planting a kiss on Kajol’s cheek.
“By the night light... love you Karan,” the actress captioned the post.
Kajol and Johar have worked together in several films like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, and ‘My Name is Khan’ among others.