Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday disclosed the first glimpse of his Diwali flick ‘Ram Setu’, one of the most awaited films of the year.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the 54-year-old actor shared a post featuring himself with Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev. He captioned the post, “A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022.
This action-adventure drama is a story of an archaeologist who races against time to prove the existence of the legendary ‘Ram Setu’. It will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.
‘Ram Setu’ also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali next year.
Following the film’s theatrical release, ‘Ram Setu’ will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members.