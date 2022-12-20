Post the controversies following the release of its first song, 'Besharam Rang', 'Pathaan’s' filmmakers have teased their next song release. ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ also focuses on the on-screen chemistry between the stars of the movie Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The Arijit Singh song is expected to drop on December 22, and will continue to feature the fit physique and stylish looks of the star duo. In the teaser - dressed in black shorts and a sleeveless grey top - Padukone sported a short hairdo and shiny boots. Khan showed off his chiseled abs yet again with his short-pant outfit.

Khan took to his social media to share links to the upcoming video, and wrote in the caption: "#JhoomeJoPathaan…meri jaan…mehfil hi lut jaaye! Sabr rakhiye. Kal theek 11 AM! Waada raha #Pathaan ka!"

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand talked about the song in a statement. He said: “‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is an ode to the spirit of ‘Pathaan’, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has an irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes.”

He added, "The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is a modern fusion of Qawaali and is a celebration of Pathaan's style and panache. It has been a while since we have seen SRK groove to the music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for."

The first song from the upcoming film, titled ‘Besharam Rang’, was released on December 12. Khan posted it on social media and wrote: “Seeing her, you know...Beauty is an attitude....Besharam Rang song is here. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Siddharth further said, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone who is again looking for a million bucks. Their combination is electrifying on screen and this song is a treat for everyone across the world who love SRK & Deepika as their favourite on-screen pair."

