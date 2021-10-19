Bollywood actress Yuvika Chaudhary is in hot water with the authorities after allegedly using a casteist slur in a video on social media.
The ‘Om Shanti Om’ star was arrested on October 19 under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and was later granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court
“My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform,” said Chaudhary’s lawyer Ashok Bishnoi, according to ANI.
A police filed an FIR (First Information Report) against the actress on May 28 based on a complaint made by Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan in Hansi, Haryana. Kalsan’s complaint came after Chaudhary used a derogatory word while filming a video with her husband, model and actor Prince Narula. In the clip, she uses the term ‘Bhangi’ to describe the shabby way she is dressed. The term is used negatively against people from a ‘lower caste’.
After her video went viral on social media, people were up in arms over her remark. Chaudhary then took to Twitter to apologise, saying she didn’t realise the negative connotation.
“Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning of that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand the love you all,” she had tweeted.