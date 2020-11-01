Two days after wrapping up the shoot for mystery thriller ‘Haseen Dilruba’, actress Taapsee Pannu on Sunday flew to Dubai ahead of the shooting of her next, ‘Rashmi Rocket’.
The ‘Pink’ actress took to Instagram to share a breezy picture of herself enjoying the Dubai air with her hands wide open.
Pannu revealed that she would be enjoying a short “#Holiday” before getting “on her mark,” with the shoot of ‘Rashmi Rocket’.
“Jumping from being Haseen to being a rocket. Getting all set before I am ‘On my mark’ #Holiday #Dubai #RashmiRocket #PacificBlue,” she wrote in the caption.
Her sisters and constant companions Shagun and Evania Pannu have also joined her in Dubai.
Both Evania and Shagun had joined the actress earlier last month for a vacation to the Maldives.