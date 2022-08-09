Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu got into a heated argument with paparazzi during a promotional event for her upcoming film ‘Dobaaraa’ in Mumbai.
The 35-year-old star arrived at the venue and rushed inside without giving the paparazzi a chance to photograph her for a few moments. She heard the cameraman complain angrily that they had been waiting for her for two hours in order to take her picture. Pannu, however, explained to them that she is merely adhering to the schedule that has been given to her.
“I am doing whatever I have been asked to do, why are you yelling at me,” Pannu said in Hindi before pointing out to a particular paparazzo in the crowd and added, “Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully.”
Pannu later added: “The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it’s on you for once then you would have realised how are you talking to me. You are always right, and actors are always at fault”, after the other cameramen tried to settle the situation up.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ekta Kapoor, ‘Dobaaraa’ has a time-travelling element and will release on August 19, 2022. It marks Kashyap and Pannu’s third collaboration after the 2018 hit ‘Manmarziyaan’ and biographical drama ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ (2019), on which he served as producer.
Apart from that, Pannu will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan.