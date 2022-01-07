Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Thursday night confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhasker informed everyone about her diagnosis.
According to the statement shared by Bhasker, she and her family have been isolated since January 5.
“I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening.. and I’m taking all the necessary precautions. I’ve informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe y’all,” the statement read.
She also added a caption that read, “Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone.”
Bhasker has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19. In the recent past, producer Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya have also tested positive for COVID-19.