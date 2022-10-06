Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is all set to play the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, in an upcoming biopic titled ‘Taali’.
The ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look with her fans and followers.
Sharing the first look, she wrote: “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!!”
Sen shared about her first look, said: “A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that’s Shreegauri Sawant for you! Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I’m really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what’s in store!”
Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai.
The biopic is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar & Afeefa Nadiadwal.
Sen has been a part of many big films like ‘Main Hoon Naa’, ‘Aankhen’, ‘Filhaal’, ‘Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge’, and ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’, etc.
She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Aarya Season 3’ which is currently in the pre-production stage.