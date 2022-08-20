Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy on August 20, her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.
Sonam took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of her bundle of joy.
“On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand,” the statement read.
Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.
“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” wrote Sonam along with images of her maternity photo shoot.
The Indian National Award-winning actress, whose credits include ‘Neerja’ and ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor.