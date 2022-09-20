On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor and her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja revealed thier son’s name and shared the first picture of Vayu, along with an emotional message on Instagram.
“In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja,” their post read.
The picture was shared a month after Vayu’s birth and sees the new parents and the baby in vibrant matching yellow outfits. However, the baby’s face has been kept hidden.
New mum Sonam explained the idea and meaning behind the baby’s name, adding: “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the aanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”
The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 in Mumbai. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Blind’ directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.