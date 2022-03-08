Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on March 8 issued an official statement denying rumours that there is a non-bailable warrant issued against her in a fraud case.
According to several reports, the ‘Dabangg’ actress landed in legal trouble in 2019 after she allegedly charged a large amount of money to attend an event but failed to attend, following which the event organiser asked for their money back.
“There have been rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity,” Sinha said in a statement.
The actress added that the man “is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade.”
“This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court,” Sinha noted.
The 34-year-old actress also said that this statement would be her only comment on the matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict.
“So please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me,” the star concluded her statement.
On the work front, Sinha will next be seen alongside Huma Qureshi in ‘Double XL’, which revolves around bodyweight stereotypes.