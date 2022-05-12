False alarm! Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha isn’t engaged, as was implied by some pictures she shared on social media showing off a diamond ring.
The bling wasn’t what the actress was displaying — it was the press-on nails that she’s now going to be selling.
“Ok ok, i think ive teased you enough!! Lots of hints were dropped and not a single lie was told!” she wrote. “Big day for me because im launching my very own brand SOEZI @itssoezi… every girls one stop shop for amazing nails, all day everyday!!! One of my biggest dreams coming true because finally i step into the world of entrepreneurship!!”
On Monday, the ‘Kalank’ actress got fans wondering if she’d be marrying rumoured boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, as the teaser images showed her wearing a diamond ring and posing with a mystery man whose face was outside the frame.
“BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue... and I can’t wait to share it with You ... Cant believe it was so EZI [sic]” Sinha wrote at the time.
Apart from launching her new brand, Sinha is awaiting the release of her movie ‘Double XL’, which revolves around self-love and body positivity. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Iqbal.