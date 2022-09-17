Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have collaborated with singers Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur for a project.
On Saturday, Sinha took to Instagram and shared a promo video. As per the announcement, it seems like the celebrities have joined hands for a music video titled ‘Blockbuster’, created by Dhamaka Records.
“BLOCKBUSTER..coming soon... tayyar ho?” Sinha captioned the clip.
As soon as Sinha dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section to express their excitement.
“Can’t wait,” a social media user commented.
Sinha is currently in the news for her rumoured relationship with Iqbal. Recently, Sinha’s close friend and actor Varun Sharma posted a picture of the actress with Iqbal.
They will both be seen together in a film titled ‘Double XL’.