The spring vacation of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in Dubai has come to an end.
Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress dropped photos with her husband and daughter Inaaya.
In the images, Khan and Kemmu are seen enjoying in a swimming pool.
“Bye bye Dubai,” Khan captioned the photos.
A few days ago, Khan shared a glimpses of heading to the destination.
Sharing a picture of Inaaya, she wrote, “We are all set for Spring break.”
Ali Khan recently wrapped her upcoming movie ‘Chhorii 2’. Directed by Vishal Furia ‘Chhorii’ streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Actress Nushrratt, who will reprise her role as the protagonist in the sequel, had said, “I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2.”
The official release date for the sequel is awaited.