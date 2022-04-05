Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala has completed shooting for the second season of the hit web series ‘Made In Heaven’.
She took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of the art that shows her character Tara Khanna.
She wrote, “It’s a wrap for big cat boss trooper Tara Khanna on season 2 of Made in heaven!!!!!!! Can’t wait to show you the fire that’s been blazing quietly.”
As soon as she shared the post, fans expressed their excitement about the show. A fan wrote, “Can’t wait to watch!” while another user commented, “Waiting for season 2.”
‘Made in Heaven’ is a romantic drama show that focuses on two wedding planners, Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra, played by Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur respectively. It also starred Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.
Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show was widely praised for its candid look at the spectacle of Indian weddings and the toxicity that often prevails, and for the strong performances of its cast.
It’s unclear when season two will release.