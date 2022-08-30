The rumour mills are in overdrive after Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was seen with cricketer Shubman Gill and others at a restaurant.
A video shared on TikTok shows the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress with Gill seated at a table “at Bastian”, referring to an eatery in Mumbai. It seems there were others seated with them, but the video is unclear.
Many are now wondering if the two are dating each other and the internet was quick to offer their reactions to the viral clip.
“shubman gill and sara ali khan were NOT on my 2022 bingo,” one person tweeted.
Khan, the daughter of veteran stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was previously rumoured to have dated actor Kartik Aaryan.
Meanwhile, Gill was previously linked to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara.
Neither celebrity has officially opened up about their personal relationships.