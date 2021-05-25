Has a year of grim news related to COVID-19 been exhausting to consume? Fret not, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has come to the rescue and is intent on amplifying positive stories where people have been kind during their battles with COVID-19. She has launched a new page on Instagram called The Kindry.
“With ‘The Kindry’, I intend to help find relief in a pent-up nation of people. By amplifying stories of courage and selflessness and celebrating unsung heroes via social media lives, interviews, etc on the page, I believe we can create a community of empathetic people who are also willing to share stories and help each other,” said Chadha in a statement. She aims to instill empathy through this effort.
This page will be managed by the actress and The Kindry co-founder Krishan Jagiya, and their objective is to create a community of everyday heroes and celebrate them.
“Through this page, we’d also look at crowdfunding partnerships to possibly provide aid and encouragement to heroes. Apart from this, we’d even like to create content — short films, feature films, songs, podcasts — that inspire empathy not just to Indians but to the whole world. Over time, I hope this will build a society where people are encouraged to be kinder to one another,” said Chadha.
The ‘Masaan’ star has been at the forefront of utilising her social media clout to bolster COVID-19 relief in India. She was last seen in the political film ‘Madam Chief Minister’.