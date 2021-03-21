Rani Mukherji Image Credit: IANS

As she turns 43, Bollywood actress Ranu Mukerji is ready to announce her new film, ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’, which will be produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

While plot details are still under wraps, a blurb states the movie is ‘an untold story about a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country’. The film appears to be based on a case from 2011 where a child was separated from his parents over abuse claims in Norway. The parents, however, cited “cultural differences” that Norwegian authorities took exception to, including sleeping with the children and feeding them by hand.

Currently, in the pre-production stage, the Ashima Chibber directorial is expected to go on floors soon.

“There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career,” Mukerji said in a statement. “I started my career with ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’, which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I’m announcing a film that is also centred around a woman’s resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country.”

She continued: “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long, long time and I immediately decided to do this special film.”

Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Monisha Advani are producing the film for Emmay.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2 Image Credit: YRF