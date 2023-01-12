Reality TV queen Rakhi Sawant, who recently revealed that she has got married to beau Adil Khan Durrani last May, is keeping mum when asked if she was pregnant with his child.
“No comments,” she told ANI when asked if she was indeed expecting a child with Adil.
Recently, Rakhi took to her Instagram to update her fans about her marriage to Adil in 2022. She also shared a photograph of their alleged marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, last year.
“Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil,” the 44-year-old captioned the post.
Photos of the duo have been doing the rounds on the Internet.
Celebrities took to her social media to congratulate the newly-wedded pair.
Actress Mahima Chaudhry wrote, “Congratulations. Blessings.”
Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu and TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also took to social media to extend their congratulations.
Meanwhile, Rakhi posted an Instagram reel video where she is seen garlanding Adil and reshared a video of her with Adil and what seems to be a Qazi officiating a ceremony.
In the video, Rakhi was dressed in a light-pink sharara, whereas, Adil was donning casual wear, black tee and blue denim.
The two had previously appeared together in Salman Khan’s reality show Big Boss 15. Rakhi parted ways with her then-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi long back and the relationship reportedly ended on a sour note.