Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is facing calls for boycott after a series of leaked stills from her celebrated film ‘Parched’ from 2016 re-surfaced.
The scene in which her character is intimate with actor Adil Hussain’s character has stoked widespread anger as many felt that it goes against ‘Indian culture’. The hashtag #BoycottRadhikaApte has been trending on Twitter over the weekend.
At the time of its release five years ago, director Leena Yadav and the actors had faced backlash for that particular scene.
Many question the actress for filming a scene that required her to be nude. But Apte has held her ground.
In an earlier interview with ETimes, she claimed that the scene was intimidating but allowed her to push boundaries as an artist.
“Having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now, I can bare it all anywhere. I’m proud of my body shape and size. Of course, that film went to so many places and that led to more work and appreciation,” said Apte.
‘Parched’ was directed by Leena Yadav and was a rousing rural drama about three women who discover sisterhood in the face of abuse and patriarchy.
Apte is yet to respond to the renewed calls for her ban. 'Parched' was a toast of the film festival circuits and the actors were lauded for their stirring portrayal of women who have been oppressed beyond measure.