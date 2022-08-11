Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra released a new glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a ‘desi girl’ avatar on Instagram.
In the picture, the little one could be seen sporting a white T-shirt that reads “desi girl.” It reveals half of Malti’s face and her tiny hands and legs.
For the unversed, Chopra is known as the ‘OG’ desi girl of India, all thanks to her film ‘Dostana’ that gave her the ‘desi’ epithet.
Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have always been mindful about not revealing the face of their toddler.
Chopra and Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. Produced by Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Chopra.
In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, both of which have become cult classics over the years. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is reportedly going into production around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.