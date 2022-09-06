Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying the best phase of her life: motherhood.
On Tuesday morning, she treated fans to a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie.
In the image, Chopra is seen holding her little one up in the air. The actress has been careful to always hide her baby’s face.
“My whole heart,” she captioned the post.
Chopra and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, they announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. Produced by Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel’ will hit Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Chopra.
In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, both of which have become cult classics over the years. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.