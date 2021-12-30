Actress is now in quarantine and has not stepped out since her test, claim publicists

Nora Fatehi Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has tested COVID-19 positive on December 28 and is strictly following protocols, her spokesperson confirmed.

“Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with the BMC for the safety and regulations,” said Fatehi’s spokesperson.

Image Credit: Instagram/@norafatehi

In the last few days, Fatehi was spotted promoting her new music single ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with singer Guru Randhawa in several Indian cities and reality shows. But her publicist has maintained that Fatehi hasn’t broken any protocols.

“Pictures are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request you to please ignore the old pictures,” said the publicist.

Several picture of Fatehi that seem to have been taken in the recent past have been doing the rounds, which might invite speculation on whether she is following safety protocols for those stricken by the virus.

Fatehi was last seen in Randhawa’s music video ‘Dance Meri Rani’. In an interview with Gulf News over Zoom she slammed comparisons to Shakira after her dance movements were compared to the Colombian pop idol.

In the fantastical video set on an island, there’s Fatehi with ash blonde curly hair playing a mermaid. She transforms into a lithe dancer when Randhawa chances upon her. Her vigorous dance moves, with exaggerated hip movements, has prompted several social media users to compare the two talents.

“Shakira is my icon and role model. But I think we should really speak the truth that Afro moves comes from Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana ... They are coming up with brilliant moves these days and I wanted to incorporate that into the music video ... It’s the best cross-cultural mix to happen,” said Fatehi.

Arjun Kapoor Image Credit: instagram.com/arjunkapoor/

On December 29, actors including Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Karan Boolani were reported to have contracted COVID-19. On December 30, Rhea gave her fans a status update about being on the road to recovery and urging her fans not invade their privacy when sick.

“Yes I’m positive for Covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It’s invasive and weird,” she wrote on Instagram.

It’s Arjun’s second time battling the virus.