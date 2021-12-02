Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi is the picture of overcoming adversity as she continues to reach fitness goals while coping with grief.
The actress on Thursday shared a picture of her post-exercise glow, captioning it “#wip #thursdayvibes”.
Bedi unexpectedly lost her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, in July this year. The celebrity has since been focusing on keeping fit, her career and her two children.
In an earlier post, she shared a video doing one of many handstands.
“Here’s wishing a strong, #brave morning to all of you. Only onwards, upwards and maybe upside downwards too. Did 33 handstands today. These 11 were in a row,” she wrote.
Bedi is known for starring is shows such as ‘24’ and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and for hosting series including ‘Indian Idol Junior’.
Her husband Kaushal died after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 30. He was 49.
Bedi and Kaushal got married in 1999 and had two children — a biological son Vir, born in 2011, and a daughter Tara who they adopted in July last year.