Kirron Kher. Image Credit: IANS

Veteran actress and BJP politician Kirron Kher, and wife of actor Anupam Kher, has blood cancer, revealed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member on April 1. Hours later, Anupam confirmed Chandigarh BJP President Arun Sood’s claims and informed fans about his wife's illness.

"She's currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on," said Anupam in his tweet.

Anupam also maintained that his wife is on the road to recovery and is recuperating.

According to Sood, the 68-year-old actress and TV show host was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is undergoing treatment in Mumbai. She’s now recovering after her four-month-long treatment.

“She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4,” said Sood.

“Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment,” he added.

Sood made this revelation when a journalist asked him about Kher’s prolonged absence from the political scene at a recent press meet.

Kirron, who’s known for her roles in hit films such as ‘Devdas’ and ‘Dostana’, took a political plunge in 2014 after joining the BJP.