Actor Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with the man who spent 20 years with her. She also wrote a message for her personal assistant in which she shared how he managed everything related to her day-to-day work and professional life. She praised him for knowing what exactly she wants and when and also for motivating her always.
She wrote in the caption, “Mr Ashok Sharma @sharmaashok01 The person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years…From laughs …to motivating pep talks …..to fights over me not drinking what I’ve asked for..or me changing my mind about what I actually want.. To Ashok shedding a few tears if someone gave me a tough time on set..We’ve been through it all, his friendly face there every day , the one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me. Here’s to the next 20”
Priyanka Chopra also commented on her post, “Best”While Dia Mirza dropped a heart emoji.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in the action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. The film is set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023.Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.