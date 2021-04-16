There’s a lot of interest in Kareena Kapoor’s newborn and the actress knows a thing or two about being a tease.
On April 16th morning, Kapoor slyly posted a picture of her actor husband Saif Ali Khan spending quality time their sons. But she made sure that the newborn’s son was hidden atop an endearing emoji.
“This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?” Kareena wrote as caption with the Instagram image.
The couple had a baby boy on February 21 and have been careful about keeping the face of their newborn hidden from the public eye. The interest around their first son Taimur, 5, is legendary and he’s known to be a paparazzi magnet. There was also a controversy surrounding him naming Taimur, so the couple is being extra cautious this time around.
A few weeks earlier, Kapoor Khan’s father had accidentally revealed the baby’s face, but took the post down before any damage was done.