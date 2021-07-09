Actress and mum of two says it’s a personal account of what she went through

Kareena Kapoor with her second baby. Image Credit: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is ready to share her book about pregnancy with the world.

The mum of two kicked off the announcement about her latest project with a cryptic post showing a sonogram.

“Been working on something exciting... but it’s not what you’re thinking... Watch this space for more. #ComingSoon,” she posted on Instagram on July 8.

Her next post gave details about the book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’ In a short clip, the ‘Good Newwz’ star cheekily pulls out her creation from the oven.

“This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible,” the caption read. “There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

Kapoor Khan welcomed her second child, a boy, with husband Saif Ali Khan in February. In her post, the actress said that the book was written along with experts.

“In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS,” she wrote, mentioning that people can pre-order the book now.

Kapoor Khan first announced that she would be writing a book on her first son Taimur Ali Khan’s fourth birthday in December 2020.