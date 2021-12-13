It appears Kareena Kapoor Khan and best friend Amrita Arora are the latest celebrities in Bollywood to test positive for COVID-19.
Several media reports have quoted officials from Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) who have confirmed the news while asking people who have come in contact with the two celebrities to undergo an RT-PCR test.
New agency ANI also quoted a BMC official reprimanding the two celebrities in a tweet. "Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test," BMC was quoted in a tweet by ANI.
Kapoor Khan and Arora have yet to confirm the news at time of writing, however, the ladies have often been pictured about town with their close friends. Most recently, the duo were pictured at a dinner party at Rhea Kapoor’s home, along with Malaika Arora, designer Masaba Gupta and Kapoor Khan’s manager Poonam Damania.
Kapoor Khan is mother to two young children, namely four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and the 10-month-old Jeh Ali Khan.
In recent months, several celebrities in India have tested positive for COVID-19, including actor Amit Sadh and Tamilian superstar and politician Kamal Haasan.