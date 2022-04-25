Recalling being inappropriately touched by a boy in her town, she said, “So many kids go through this (sexual assault) every year but we avoid talking about it on public platforms. All of us go through this, all of us have been inappropriately touched at some point. I have faced this. I was a child and a young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me. At the time, I did not know what it meant, no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this.”

She also added that such kids who go through such traumatic ordeals are also shamed and made to feel guilty about being abused.

“Another point is that you are made to feel guilty for it. This is a huge crisis for kids in our society. To tell them the difference between good and bad touch may not be enough. It becomes such a huge crisis. Kids are psychologically traumatised and scarred for life. They face endless troubles in life. This guy was three to four years elder than me ... He would call us ... and check us. We would not understand it at the time,” Kangana added.