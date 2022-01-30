Bollywood actress Kajol is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 in India.
Despite several Indian states recording a dip in coronavirus cases across the country, Bollywood still appears to be grappling with the pandemic with a recent spate high profile names confirming they have tested positive.
Kajol, who is one of the country’s most successful stars, took a tongue-in-cheek approach to her prognosis. “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!,” posted Kajol alongside a picture of her daughter Nysa.
The actress further added: “Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!”
It is unclear at this time whether Kajol’s husband, actor Ajay Devgn, has been affected.
Kajol’s news comes even as legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar remains in a Mumbai hospital in the ICU after contracting COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator. However, after nearly a week in that condition, she was taken off the ventilator on Thursday after showing signs of improvement, according to the family.
India has been grappling a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, with several celebrities battling the virus in recent weeks including actors John Abraham, Mahesh Babu, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Shobhana, Mammootty, producer Ekta Kapoor and more.