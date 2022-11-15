Bollywood actress was granted bail by Delhi Court on November 15 in relation to the Rs200 crore money-laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
In the last few months, Fernandez was in and out of courts after being accused of enjoying the proceeds of Sukesh's ill-gotten wealth in the form of expensive gifts such as Persian cats, luxury handbags, and high-end jewellery.
The Enforcement Directorate in India came down heavily on Fernandez and has been questioning her for months.
Earlier this week, the ED had opposed Fernandez's bail plea, stating that she can escape the country easily. It also told the court that it has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) on airports to stop the actress from leaving the country.
Fernandez is one of Bollywood's most glamorous stars and has acted with Salman Khan in hits such as 'Kick'.