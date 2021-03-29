A few hours after news emerged that actor Vikrant Massey had tested COVID-19 positive and was isolating, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also informed her fans that she’s facing a similar scenario.
“I have tested for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been quarantining myself,” said Shaikh in an Instagram post.
As soon as she published her post, the ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ star was flooded with get-well-soon wishes. She responded to their concerns with a succinct: “Please stay safe guys -Fatty.”.
Shaikh is currently working on an anthology film for Netflix, produced by Karan Johar, and a Tamil feature entitled ‘Aruvi’.
Her ‘Dangal’ co-star Aamir Khan had also tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago. Other actors who have battled the virus include Kartik Aryan, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Milind Soman and Siddhant Chaturvedi.