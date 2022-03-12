Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has posted a solo picture of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi for the first time on Instagram and her film industry colleagues showered their love for him in the comments.
“A new milestone, a whole lot of love and gratitude always. Thank you for being ours. Photo by Me. Baby by Us @vaibhav.rekhi. #SunsetKeDiVane,” Mirza captioned the post.
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented: “hello baby!!”
Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “God bless you pudding.”
Lara Dutta wrote: “Hello my little tiger baby!!!”
Other stars who were endeared by the cute picture were Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu and Tahira Kashyap who comment with heart emojis.
Mirza and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi got married in February 2021 and welcomed their first child together, Avyaan, on May 14, 2021.
She only announced she had given birth months later, revealing that her son was born prematurely and she had a risky delivery.
“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.