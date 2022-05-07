Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has shut down rumours that she’s moving in with her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.
Recently, some Indian news outlets claimed that the ‘Mubarakan’ star would be renting a posh, four-bedroom apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area with Rahul, and that they’d even be getting married soon.
“I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents,” Shetty told Times of India in a new interview.
Shetty is the daughter of Bollywood veteran actor Suniel Shetty.
“My family and I will be staying in this brand new home,” she added.
When asked about a wedding being on the cards, she said: “I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to.”
Shetty was last seen on the big screen in 2019’s ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
The 29-year-old star says she has two projects in the pipeline.