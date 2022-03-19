Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on March 19 announced that she would be stepping away from her production company, Clean Slate Filmz.
Sharma took to Instagram to share the news about her new career path.
“When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content,” her note read. “Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve.”
The ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ actress said that becoming a mother has meant shifting her priorities. She gave birth to her first child with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in January 2021.
“Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place,” she wrote.
Clean Slate Filmz has backed movies such as ‘NH10’, ‘Pari’, Netflix movie ‘Bulbbul’ and Amazon Prime Video series ‘Paatal Lok’. Sharma will next be seen in sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’, which is also co-produced by the company.