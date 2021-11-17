Dubai is earning stupendous street credit for becoming the playground for Bollywood and Hollywood stars.
The latest star to be spotted in and around the city is Canadian actress, author and cancer survivor Lisa Ray.
Going by her social media posts, the ‘Four More Shots Please’ star is enjoying drinking in the beaches. A post of her shows her enjoying some time in the sun with a book. Her sister, who seems to have accompanied her, also celebrated her birthday in the UAE.
Ray is also the author of her memoir ‘Close To The Bone’, a stirring account of Ray’s life in Canada, her Bollywood journey, and her battle with a rare form of cancer. She’s also a mother of twins through surrogacy.
In 2009, Ray was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a rare cancer affecting the bone marrow. After being declared cancer-free in 2010, her condition relapsed in 2012.
She has featured in films such as Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ and the hit series ‘Four More Shots Please!’. She made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with the thriller ‘Kasoor’.
Ray isn’t the only actress who has been spotted in and around Dubai. Actors including Janhvi Kapoor, R Madhavan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Karishma Tanna were in the UAE to enjoy the great weather recently. Majority of these actors also visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site and toured the mammoth grounds.